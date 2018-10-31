Wanted in Gwinnett: Kidnapping, assault suspects sought by sheriff

The suspects are:

• Leonardo Ramos, wanted on charges of kidnapping and battery

• Avery Ceasar, wanted on a charge of felony probation violation for aggravated battery

• Darius Devonne Parker, wanted on charges of felony probation violation for possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during a crime “and more”

• Christopher Tamark Arnold, wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer “and more”

• Antonio Tyrone McClure, wanted on charges of aggravated assault, theft by shoplifting “and more”

• Christopher Anthony Riley, wanted on charges of felony probation violation for aggravated assault, false imprisonment “and more”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these suspects should call the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office at 770-619-6655.

