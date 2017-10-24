Mom charged in son’s near drowning had history with child protective services

A child welfare report provides new details about how a child ended up on life support just days after celebrating his first birthday.
His mother, Britianie Pace, left him in the bathtub on June 10 and returned to find him face down and not breathing. She has been charged with child cruelty.
The child remains on life support.
Documents from the Division of Family and Children Services show that Pace had a previous encounter with state child welfare officials after a domestic violence arrest.
Read the full story, including more details about the fight over whether the child should remain on life support.
