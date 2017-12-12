Man who provoked judge into obscene exchange pleads mentally ill to murder

The 11-minute incident even became the subject of a comedy sketch on an episode of Adult Swim's animated series "Rick and Morty."

At one point, after Durham made a "you look like a queer" remark, the judge challenged the defendant to masturbate in front of him in the courtroom, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

After Durham found Allen in contempt, Allen responded, “I don’t care.”

Durham then sentenced Allen to 20 days for contempt and said if he said anything else he’d add another 20 days for everything else.

“(Expletive) you,” Allen said.

“Forty days,” Durham ordered.

The exchange escalated until Durham ordered Allen to serve 10 years for contempt.

The state judicial watchdog agency ultimately took action against Durham, although the resolution received criticism from members of Georgia’s legal community.

Allen was evaluated in a series of competency hearings over the past year and a half, the News-Tribune reported. Doctors found that Allen had the ability to understand and assist in his defense.

