Major Quarry Yards project in Atlanta slated to break ground next year

Construction for the $400 million, 27-acre first phase of Quarry Yards is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2019, Urban Creek Partners announced this week. Plans call for a loft office building with a 70-foot outdoor climbing wall on the side, retail space and plenty of community greenspace.

“With the Proctor Creek Greenway as the heartbeat of our property, and our location at the doorstep of the Westside Quarry Park, we have focused the design of Quarry Yards on nature, outdoor exploration and recreation," said former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket and Atlanta Brave Mark Teixeira, Urban Creek’s co-founder and principal. "We are also proud to adapt some of the current structures on the site to preserve history in the Grove Park neighborhood."