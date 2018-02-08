Listen to their journeys on the AJC’s special podcast

In Episode 5, Carlton Riddick talks about the close attention he received at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.

“My teachers really really got on me,” Riddick recalled. “It was like I had a second mother and father. They were on me. And Mrs. Ledbetter…she was my English lit teacher. In every class we had to write a paper…. and she would give it back to me red as I don’t know what. I had been used to that because I would hate to give my papers to my mother because my mother would do the same. So it was like I had my mother again in a class.”