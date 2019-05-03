Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter kick off 35th Habitat for Humanity build in Indiana

The Carter Work Project takes place once a year, and is a weeklong drive to build dozens of homes in one city or region. This year’s event, in South Bend and Mishawaka, Indiana, is expected to produce 22 new homes; 41 homes in total will be built, renovated or repaired between Aug. 27 and 31, according to Habitat for Humanity.

The Carters thanked a crowd of volunteers and supporters at the University of Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion, after receiving a surprise introduction from comedian and Indiana native David Letterman. Former President Carter reflected on the positive impact working with Habitat for Humanity has had on his life.