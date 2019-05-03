ajc logo
X

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter kick off 35th Habitat for Humanity build in Indiana

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles during a book signing event for his new book 'Faith: A Journey For All' at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Midtown Manhattan, March 26, 2018 in New York City. Carter, 93, has been a prolific author since leaving office in 1981, publishing dozens of books. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles during a book signing event for his new book 'Faith: A Journey For All' at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Midtown Manhattan, March 26, 2018 in New York City. Carter, 93, has been a prolific author since leaving office in 1981, publishing dozens of books. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

News
By Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Aug 26, 2018

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter kicked off the 35th annual Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity in Indiana on Sunday evening.

The former president has long been an advocate for the organization, which builds homes using volunteer labor and gives sells to people who are in need of affordable housing and pay an interest-free mortgage. Before Carter got involved, the organization had built fewer than 1,000 homes; since then, more than 13 million have been built, said Jim Williams, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County, Indiana, which is hosting this year’s build.

MORE | Guide to visiting Jimmy Carter Historic Site in Plains, Georgia

The Carter Work Project takes place once a year, and is a weeklong drive to build dozens of homes in one city or region. This year’s event, in South Bend and Mishawaka, Indiana, is expected to produce 22 new homes; 41 homes in total will be built, renovated or repaired between Aug. 27 and 31, according to Habitat for Humanity.

The Carters thanked a crowd of volunteers and supporters at the University of Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion, after receiving a surprise introduction from comedian and Indiana native David Letterman. Former President Carter reflected on the positive impact working with Habitat for Humanity has had on his life.

“This Habitat (build) is not a sacrifice,” said Carter, who’s 93. Rosalynn is 91. “We sometimes get too hot, sometimes get too cold, sometimes work overtime, but every time we’ve ever been out as volunteers, whether this in country or around the world, at the end of the habitat project, we always feel that (Rosalynn) and I got more out of it than we put into it.”

The first hammers will start swinging early Monday morning.

READ: What else is Jimmy Carter known for? 10 of his major accomplishments

Like AJC on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter

Combined ShapeCaption
The 93-year-old says there is a shortage of doctors in rural areas

About the Author

Follow Amanda C. Coyne on facebookFollow Amanda C. Coyne on twitter

Amanda Coyne is a hyperlocal reporter for the AJC, covering Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
16h ago
Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: File photo

Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning
5h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Credit: AJC

Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
7h ago
The Latest
TIMELINE: Atlanta City Hall investigation
2h ago
SATURDAY WEATHER: Morning storms expected to drench Atlanta, outer suburbs
7h ago
Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
22h ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top