HBCU Journeys: ‘I’m extremely grateful I was at Spelman’

Listen as Spelman College grad Tiffany Greene talks about her years on the Atlanta campus, her struggle with anxiety and the way the school seemed to wrap its arms around her:

“It wasn’t until kind of late in my experience that I got help. I’m extremely grateful that I was at Spelman because I think what makes an HBCU experience so unique is that the campus is kind of like a family. I kind of feel like like the cafeteria worker is your mom and, you know, your teacher’s your auntie. The shuttle bus driver is like your uncle. I’m extremely grateful that I was there because I think that I had a sense of support that I may not have had someplace else.