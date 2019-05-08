Golf events generate $100K for N. Fulton charity

The 11th annual Swing Into Action Golf Tournament, presented by Northside Hospital, was held April 29 at the Country Club of the South in Johns Creek; while a new event, Play FORE Good, was presented April 25 by Synchrony at the Topgolf entertainment complex in Alpharetta.

Sponsors included CAS Group, Charity Guild of Johns Creek, Renasant Bank and Roswell Presbyterian Church for Swing Into Action; and DataScan, Smith & Howard and Morgan Stanley for Play FORE Good.