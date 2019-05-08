Golf events generate $100K for N. Fulton charity

Two golf-themed spring fund raisers involving more than 225 participants and volunteers generated in excess of $100,000 for North Fulton Community Charities to help families in need, the organization announced.
The 11th annual Swing Into Action Golf Tournament, presented by Northside Hospital, was held April 29 at the Country Club of the South in Johns Creek; while a new event, Play FORE Good, was presented April 25 by Synchrony at the Topgolf entertainment complex in Alpharetta.
Sponsors included CAS Group, Charity Guild of Johns Creek, Renasant Bank and Roswell Presbyterian Church for Swing Into Action; and DataScan, Smith & Howard and Morgan Stanley for Play FORE Good.
“This year we held two golf-themed events to appeal to both our traditional golfers as well as the non-golfers that still wanted to come out to support NFCC,” said Holly York, the charity’s director of development.
The group plans a September fundraiser, “Barbara’s Bash,” to celebrate long-time Executive Director Barbara Duffy. Information: nfcchelp.org/barbaras-bash.