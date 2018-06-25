Georgia snakes: Slithery, yes. Venomous, no. Don’t fear these harmless reptiles

Sure, Georgia has its fair share of venomous snakes and it’s best to avoid them or, if you find yourself in the vicinity of them, let them be and move away from them. That’s a good idea when you meet up with non-venomous snakes, too (which is far more likely). Because just like you, they enjoy snacking in peace.

SLITHERY BUT HARMLESS

Click on the link below and learn more about our state’s non-venomous snakes you might encounter as the weather warms up.