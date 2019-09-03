Georgia judge: Inmate can keep fighting his conviction for 1998 murder

During a 2001 trial, Inman was found guilty of the murder of Donna Brown, a 41-year-old single mom. The night manager of a Taco Bell, Brown was fatally shot in the eye at about 2 a.m. as she carried more than $1,700 of the day’s receipts to her car to be deposited at the bank. Neither the money pouch nor the murder weapon was ever recovered.

Caption Clockwise from top left: Devonia Inman, who is in prison for murder; Donna Brown, the woman he was convicted of killing; the mask that was discovered in Brown's car after the killer stole and then abandoned the vehicle; and the Taco Bell outside which Donna Brown was shot.

Inman was convicted of murder with no forensic evidence linking him to the crime. A number of witnesses who initially provided highly damaging statements against Inman later recanted their testimony.

During Inman's trial, his lawyers sought to present testimony from witnesses who would have said Hercules Brown had admitted to them he committed Donna Brown's murder. (Hercules Brown, who also worked at Taco Bell, and Donna Brown were not related.) But Buster McConnell, the judge who oversaw the trial, would not allow the testimony because he said there was no other evidence corroborating those statements.

In 2011, however, DNA testing by the GBI of saliva from a homemade mask found inside Donna Brown's car, which her killer used to drive away from the scene, was matched to Hercules Brown. By this time, Brown was serving his own life-without-parole sentence for killing two people during a botched robbery of an Adel grocery store in 2000.

Caption Hercules Brown, who is serving a life-without-parole sentence for a double murder in Adel in 2000. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Armed with the new DNA evidence, Inman asked for a new trial. But McConnell refused to grant it and the Georgia Supreme Court later declined to hear an appeal of McConnell’s decision.

In her order, Graham noted that Inman’s lawsuit includes a claim of actual innocence based on the argument Hercules Brown committed the crime for which Inman was convicted. She also noted that some information regarding Brown’s alleged involvement was not disclosed to the defense by state prosecutors.

For these reasons, Brown’s testimony is likely to be relevant to Inman’s claims, and for this reason his sworn testimony is warranted, Graham said.

The judge also allowed Inman’s new lawyers to take sworn testimony from public defender Melinda Ryals, one of the two lawyers who represented Inman at his trial. Graham also found “exceptional circumstances” that justify Inman’s new lawyers being able to review files about the case in the Cook County district attorney’s office, which has stood by the guilty verdict handed down 18 years ago.