Festival with focus on restoring Proctor Creek returns to Atlanta

Other performers and groups involved include The Jazz Collaborative, Unity Jazz Foundation, Mint and Myrna Clayton.

Debra Edelson, executive director of the Emerald Corridor Foundation, said the event shows a commitment to "better outcomes for Proctor Creek community residents facing distressed conditions." The nonprofit aims to revitalize Proctor Creek and its surrounding neighborhoods by building greenspaces, restoring waterways and providing local communities with partnerships and grants.

Many of the creek's surrounding neighborhoods are thought to be on the brink of revitalization, partially due to the seven-mile Proctor Creek Greenway. The project is expected to bring connectivity to the Beltline Westside Trail.

The public event is free, with food available for purchase. Grove Park residents eat free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The second annual event will take place Aug. 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 709 Hortense Place N.W.

