College football player with brain injury reaches another milestone in recovery

Injured college football player Christion Abercrombie has completed a rehab program early and is ready for the next step in his treatment of a brain injury.

Officials at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead held a ceremony Friday for Abercrombie, a Tennessee State University linebacker who played at Westlake High School in south Fulton County.

He plans to go home for a few days and will return Wednesday to go to Shepherd Pathways, an outpatient day program in Decatur, Shepherd Center spokeswoman Jane Sanders told AJC.com.

“He is finishing (the inpatient rehab program) about a month ahead of what we anticipated,” Sanders said.

RELATED: Injured football player returns home for short visit — to watch a game

She said his doctor attributed the early completion to Abercrombie being “such a great athlete and having tremendous family support.

“We do not know at this point how long he will be (in the outpatient program) or when he will finish at Shepherd Center altogether,” Sanders said.

This is what a TRUE MIRACLE looks like!

Christion Abercrombie, the college football star who suffered a severe head injury during a game and slipped into a coma, just WALKED out of rehab today.

I'll have the latest on his road to recovery, next.@wsbtv @ShepherdCenter pic.twitter.com/dwMJ0WEjWU — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) December 21, 2018

Abercrombie was critically injured in a Sept. 29 game against Vanderbilt. He was rushed to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for a neurological injury. He was moved to Shepherd on Oct. 17.

He was able to return home for a few hours last weekend and watched football, his mother said at the time in a Twitter post.

“I’m so amazed and thankful for the miracle that God allowed in my son,” Staci Abercrombie said.

In other news: