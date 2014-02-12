A brief history of Atlanta’s snow horrors

Some may remember 1982. Jan. 11 that year began cold and blustery. Snow was forecast, and temperatures had hovered around freezing and dipped into the teens at night. The flakes began falling in midafternoon, just as people started fleeing their offices to beat the storm home. But it was too late. Roads were at a standstill, prompting some to abandon their cars and set out on foot across a terrain that, by then, was so cold and forbidding it would have turned Admiral Peary back from his quest to find the North Pole.

Then there was the Blizzard of ’93. Forecasters had predicted snow -- but nothing like the foot that fell in metro Atlanta. Winds reached 50 mph, and temperatures dipped into the teens, transforming the city, for a few hours on a Saturday morning, into a postcard from Norway.