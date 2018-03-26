‘Breakdown’ S05, Ep. 6: McIver Goes to Trial

Tex McIver listens to witness Terri Sullivan on Day 4 of his murder trial in Fulton County on Friday. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

These were problems the state created for itself – problems that may have left the jury wondering about the prosecution’s competence and credibility.

Nevertheless, the state also hammered McIver with newly disclosed evidence of his weakened financial state.

And it broke some news that cast McIver in a very bad light. For example, one witness testified that, even before Diane’s memorial service, McIver spoke of the possibility of dating a woman who had been a good friend of Diane’s. In addition, a crematory disclosed that, in spite of reminder calls, McIver never retrieved his wife’s ashes; a friend of Diane’s learned that the ashes were still at the crematory a month later, paid the $1,600 owed for the cremation and collected the remains.

