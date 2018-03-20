‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 5: Already decided?

And Juror 19: “Someone’s got to pull the trigger. They don’t accidentally discharge.”

Juror 56: “My opinion is Mr. McIver is guilty of killing his wife. I own 39 guns and I know they don’t just go off.”

All were dismissed for cause.

And then there was Juror 11.

“I don’t really want to hear about it,” Juror 11 said of the case. “I’ve got work to do. I’m losing money coming here. I just don’t care. It had nothing to do with me and I don’t care to be a part of it.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, known for championing jury service, asked Juror 11 to wait outside while the judge and the lawyers discussed whether to excuse him. Juror 11 actually asked how long that would take.

