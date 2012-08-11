Another bank robbery in Atlanta: Two men got away

The FBI is asking for help with yet another bank robbery.
Two men armed with at least one handgun took over a Vinings bank Thursday morning and escaped with an undisclosed sum, said Atlanta FBI Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Lamkin.
The robbery of the SunTrust Bank at 4338 Paces Ferry Road occurred just before 9:30 a.m., he said. No one was injured, and the robbers were seen fleeing in what looked like a black Nissan Altima, Lamkin said.
Both of the suspects were described as being in their mid-20s. One was black with a medium build, a bald head and a mustache. He was wearing black gloves.
The other had a slender to medium build.
Anyone with information about the robbers can call the FBI at 404-679-9000.
This bank robbery came on the same day as a robbery of SunTrust on Peachtree Road, as reported on ajc.com. These robberies came on the heels of one in Gwinnett County Wednesday (see story here). Another bank robbery in Atlanta Tuesday led to the arrest Thursday of a suspect in DeKalb County as reported on ajc.com.
