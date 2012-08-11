Another bank robbery in Atlanta: Two men got away

Two men armed with at least one handgun took over a Vinings bank Thursday morning and escaped with an undisclosed sum, said Atlanta FBI Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Lamkin.

The robbery of the SunTrust Bank at 4338 Paces Ferry Road occurred just before 9:30 a.m., he said. No one was injured, and the robbers were seen fleeing in what looked like a black Nissan Altima, Lamkin said.