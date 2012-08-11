Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Another bank robbery in Atlanta: Two men got away

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sept 9, 2010

The FBI is asking for help with yet another bank robbery.

Two men armed with at least one handgun took over a Vinings bank Thursday morning and escaped with an undisclosed sum, said Atlanta FBI Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Lamkin.

The robbery of the SunTrust Bank at 4338 Paces Ferry Road occurred just before 9:30 a.m., he said. No one was injured, and the robbers were seen fleeing in what looked like a black Nissan Altima, Lamkin said.

Both of the suspects were described as being in their mid-20s. One was black with a medium build, a bald head and a mustache. He was wearing black gloves.

The other had a slender to medium build.

Anyone with information about the robbers can call the FBI at 404-679-9000.

This bank robbery came on the same day as a robbery of SunTrust on Peachtree Road, as reported on ajc.com.  These robberies came on the heels of one in Gwinnett County Wednesday (see story here). Another bank robbery in Atlanta Tuesday led to the arrest Thursday of a suspect in DeKalb County as reported on ajc.com.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Inside City Hall: It’s ‘Peace Week’ in Atlanta
1h ago
Anglyn sworn in as interim Henry County commissioner
6h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Closing arguments today in hate crimes trial
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top