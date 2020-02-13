AJC Deja News: In 1975, Cher visits Macon and sets tongues wagging

Feb. 13, 1975 -- Gregg Allman and Cher had tongues wagging down in Macon during their whirlwind visit. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES Credit: AJC PRINT ARCHIVES Credit: AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

“My wife works at the bank, and she’s been ringing me up every hour,” one local said. “She wants to meet Cher. Her friends want to meet Cher. Everyone wants to meet Cher.”

Frank Fenter, executive vice president of the Allman Brothers’ label, Capricorn Records, was a bit more blunt in his assessment of Cher’s junket to The Heart of Georgia.

“Macon is not exactly like the French Riviera,” Fenter said. “You have to have a reason to come to Macon.”

The couple’s June 1975 marriage confirmed the rumors and, apparently, the reason Cher was in town. But the course of true love never has run smooth, even on the banks of the Ocmulgee, and Cher filed to dissolve her marriage to Allman nine days after the nuptials. But the couple stayed together, had a son, musician Elijah Blue Allman, and divorced in 1979.

Gregg Allman was one of many celebrities to appear at a fundraiser for presidential candidate Jimmy Carter in February 1976. Credit: Jerome McClendon Credit: Jerome McClendon

It was a busy, if brief, week in Macon for the two. From performing an impromptu duet at Macon’s “numero uno night club,” Uncle Sam’s, to dining on filet of beef stroganoff, poulet vol-au-vent (chicken “stolen from the wind”) and drinks with a band member, locals needed to be on the ball if they wanted an audience with Cher.

“After [the couple] posed for several photos and Cher signed a few menus, one friend commented that ‘Gregg seemed pretty infatuated,’” Harris wrote. “Of Cher, the friend said, ‘She seemed a little nervous about her TV show.’” Cher’s self-titled solo variety show debuted on CBS Feb. 16, 1975. It lasted one season.

Cher arrives for the funeral of Gregg Allman, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Ga. Family, friends and fans will say goodbye on Saturday to music legend Allman, who died over the Memorial Day weekend at the age of 69. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

When the Allman Brothers Band celebrates its 50th anniversary in March at New York's Madison Square Garden, it will take place without its namesakes. Duane Allman died in a 1971 motorcycle accident; Gregg Allman died in 2017 from complications due to liver cancer. Of her ex-husband's death, Cher said "words are impossible."

She returned to Macon for his funeral.

