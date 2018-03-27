Henry County: Stockbridge residents lend voice in protest of Eagle’s Landing cityhood

The state House is expected to begin debate early Tuesday on an incorporation bill to create the city of Eagle's Landing by de-annexing neighborhoods in Stockbridge. If the legislation passes the House, it will go to the Senate for a final vote and could be on Gov. Nathan Deal's desk as early as Friday.

Stockbridge officials on Monday called on residents of the Henry County town to help push back against the legislation through a show of force at the capitol. The city chartered two buses, each of which could seat 55 passengers, to transport citizens.