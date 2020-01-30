Sam Massell, ‘Mayor of Buckhead,’ retires from Buckhead Coalition

Massell, 92, came to be known as the 'Mayor of Buckhead' because of his work in that community. He was the real mayor of Atlanta from 1970-74, and told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that he plans on spending more time with his bride — Sandra Gordy, who he married in 2016.

“It’s been just a few years since I’ve been married,” Massell said. “I’m thinking about the future and enjoying some more of what life has to offer. We are cruise junkies — I’ve been on about 80. So we’ll probably be doing some cruising.”