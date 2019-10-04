Lighting, security camera upgrades coming to Atlanta Beltline

The Atlanta Beltline will begin construction later this month on the installation of lighting and security camera upgrades along a two-mile stretch of the Eastside Trail, from Monroe Drive to Irwin Street.
The project is expected to take six months to complete and will cost $1.3 million. Funding for the project will be provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation, city T-SPLOST revenue and private contributions.
Trail users can expect construction crews to occupy portions of the trail surface and shoulder as they work their way down the corridor, weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
There will be a public meeting Oct. 24 that will include discussion of Eastside trail lighting, interim improvements to Bill Kennedy Way and Eastside Trail construction updates.
In other Beltline news, the Atlanta City Council will vote Monday to authorize the city to accept a $17.5 million donation from the Atlanta Beltline Partnership for enhancements and improvements at the Westside Reservoir Park.
The $17.5 million came from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and is the largest one-time, private donation in the Beltline Partnership’s history. The money will be used to add a vehicle entrance, parking lot, and trail connection to the Grove Park neighborhood, as well as utility infrastructure for restrooms. Drainage and irrigation will also be improved.
“This is a truly monumental project that will kick-start new development, connect communities and allow us to create a healthier and more sustainable future,” said councilman Dustin Hillis, whose district includes the park.