Interim DeKalb CEO Lee May completes second year in charge

May still has the “interim” title in front of his name, even though a jury convicted suspended DeKalb CEO Burrell Ellis this month. Ellis won’t be booted from office unless he loses his appeals, resigns or is removed by the DeKalb Board of Ethics.

May has been the county’s leader since July 16, 2013, when Gov. Nathan Deal suspended Ellis. May was previously the presiding officer of the DeKalb Commission, representing southeast DeKalb. He is expected to run for CEO in 2016.