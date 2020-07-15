News

LIVE: Hearing held for suspect in Laken Riley’s killing on UGA campus

Updated 1 hour ago

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

Jose Ibarra, the man accused of nursing student’s killing on University of Georgia campus, faces a court hearing Friday in Athens.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

» Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge

» Laken Riley’s father to Georgia Senate: ‘Protect citizens from illegal invasion’

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Catch up on the latest in the Young Thug trial
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Donald Trump and JD Vance to campaign together in Atlanta on Saturday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta man pleads guilty to making phone threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Placeholder Image

Judge rules prosecutors can remain on Young Thug trial
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jennie Clayton/Special to The AJC

Here’s why, at 49, I still go to summer camp
A.M. ATL: Transit rides the struggle bus
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the release of American detainees from Russia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.