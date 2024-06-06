Breaking: Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’
News

Listen now: Mayor Dickens discusses water woes on ‘Politically Georgia’

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to press members on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to inform the public and the media that Atlanta’s water service has been fully restored. This announcement comes after the city endured five days of disruptions due to multiple water main breaks. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to press members on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to inform the public and the media that Atlanta’s water service has been fully restored. This announcement comes after the city endured five days of disruptions due to multiple water main breaks. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
37 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins today’s “Politically Georgia” show for an update on the city’s water supply and infrastructure, as well as a look at how the crisis unfolded last week.

Later, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan discusses his latest AJC commentary on the political fallout of former President Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions. And immigration attorney Charles Kuck details President Joe Biden’s executive order limiting migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

ExploreCheck out Politically Georgia podcasts.
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’10m ago

Credit: John Spink

Blue lights and a semi: How state troopers helped stop Atlanta’s gushing water

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges

Credit: TNS

Bill backed by Georgia lawmakers to boost hydrogen aviation fuel now law
2h ago
The Latest
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at D-Day anniversary commemoration in France
A.M. ATL: The price of procrastination
Check out more of the latest on Black Atlanta culture and news
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France