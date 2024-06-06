Listen now: Mayor Dickens discusses water woes on ‘Politically Georgia’

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins today’s “Politically Georgia” show for an update on the city’s water supply and infrastructure, as well as a look at how the crisis unfolded last week.

Later, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan discusses his latest AJC commentary on the political fallout of former President Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions. And immigration attorney Charles Kuck details President Joe Biden’s executive order limiting migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

