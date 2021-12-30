Lightning ignites fire that destroys Cherokee County home

No one was injured Thursday when flames destroyed a home in Canton, officials said.
The fire burst out about 3:30 a.m. at a single-story house in the 1000 block of Pinyan Lane. According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, it was started by a lightning strike.
Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services
The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene, officials said. Flames burned much of the structure down and the fire completely destroyed the home.
Cherokee County fire investigator Cheri Collett said the homeowners were out of state at the time.
Overnight storms doused metro Atlanta with heavy rain, powerful wind gusts and, in some areas, flash floods before dawn Thursday. Several severe thunderstorms were reported throughout the region, along with fallen trees and downed power lines.
Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services
