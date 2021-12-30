Hamburger icon
Lightning ignites fire that destroys Cherokee County home

Flames engulfed a home in Cherokee County early Thursday and completely destroyed the single-story residence. (Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)
Flames engulfed a home in Cherokee County early Thursday and completely destroyed the single-story residence. (Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

No one was injured Thursday when flames destroyed a home in Canton, officials said.

The fire burst out about 3:30 a.m. at a single-story house in the 1000 block of Pinyan Lane. According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, it was started by a lightning strike.

A house along Pinyan Lane in Cherokee County burned down early Thursday.

A house along Pinyan Lane in Cherokee County burned down early Thursday.

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene, officials said. Flames burned much of the structure down and the fire completely destroyed the home.

Cherokee County fire investigator Cheri Collett said the homeowners were out of state at the time.

Overnight storms doused metro Atlanta with heavy rain, powerful wind gusts and, in some areas, flash floods before dawn Thursday. Several severe thunderstorms were reported throughout the region, along with fallen trees and downed power lines.

The house was completely destroyed by the fire.

The house was completely destroyed by the fire.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

