Life Expectancy in the US Continued to Fall in 2021

Life expectancy , in the U.S. continued , to fall in 2021.In 2021, life expectancy in the United States fell to its lowest level since 1996 following the second year of the COVID pandemic.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the decline put life expectancy at 76.1 years. .Last year also broadened the disparity between men and women the most in two decades, with men now expected to live six fewer years than women.According to the data, deaths from COVID accounted for half of the overall decline, with heart disease and drug overdoses also contributing