Legislature allows Brookhaven mayor to fill vacant council seats by appointment

All appointments need the approval of City Council, who can also appoint a new mayor if there’s a vacancy.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Wilson (D-Brookhaven), was a second attempt to accomplish this goal. A different bill passed both the House and Senate in 2020 but a last-minute change sent the bill before voters in November and it was voted down.

That ballot failed to include language about giving the mayor the power to fill vacant seats, instead including only a mention of removing term limits for the mayor’s office. The omission of the language may have contributed to the defeat of the referendum, Wilson previously said. About 55% of Brookhaven voters rejected the proposal.

Barring a surprise veto from Gov. Brian Kemp, the new change will become a permanent part of the city’s charter.

