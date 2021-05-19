Legendary actor, comedian Paul Mooney dead at 79

His comedic genius however was mostly felt through endeavors behind the scenes.

He worked with Norman Lear and penned jokes for classic television sitcoms including Sanford and Son and Good Times, and he also served as the lead writer for Keenan Ivory Wayans during the first season of “In Living Color.”

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1941, Mooney, whose birthname was Paul Gladney, spent his childhood in Oakland, where he later began working at a circus, according to reports.

One day he saw a performance by satirist Lenny Bruce and moved to Los Angeles determined to start his own stand-up career.

By the late 1960s he formed a friendship with an up-and-coming comedian named Richard Pryor, which opened many doors for Mooney to make a name for himself.

In one case, Pryor went to NBC executives in 1975 to ask that Mooney be allowed to write the episode of Saturday Night Live he was schedule to host, according to Pitchfork. The show turned out to be a hit, with Chevy Chase appearing in one of the most famous schticks with Pryor.

Throughout the 70s and early 80s Pryor and Mooney were an inseparable team, working together on some of Pryor’s most successful stand-up specials, including 1975′s “Is It Something I Said,” Bicentennial N---- in 1976, and Live on the Sunset Strip in1982.

Through the years, Mooney also kept up with his own comedy routines, releasing specials like 1993′s “Race” and 2010′s “It’s the End of the World,” but he never achieved the widespread acclaim of the comics he helped rise to the top of the stand-up circuit.

Mooney said he was likely limited from becoming a big star because he preferred to tackle controversial subjects like race and politics.

“Hollywood likes you a certain way when you’re Black,” he once said.

More recently, Mooney appeared numerous times on Chappelle’s Show, and is often remembered for the hilarious segment, “Ask a Black Dude.”

Mooney also wrote material for Arsenio Hall and filmmaker Robert Townsend. He was also a go-to source for television documentaries about the history of comedy in America.

“We are deeply saddened and our hearts are broken by the news of the passing of @PaulEalyMooney,” Los Angeles’ comedy landmark, The Laugh Factory, wrote on Twitter. “He was a staple of our industry, godfather to many of our careers and a founding father of standup comedy as we know it. He will be truly missed. Make God Laugh, Paul.”

