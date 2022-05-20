Learn all about court records at Georgia Archives seminar

To be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the Georgia Archives, the picnic is actually more of an educational seminar. The focus will be court records and how the Georgia Archives can help in your research. I know I have been very lucky in finding great material in the Georgia Supreme Court records. I’m always hoping an ancestor was sued in the local courts, thus creating an interesting record.

After announcements, the first presentation will begin at 9:10 a.m., followed by a second presentation, then a panel discussion. The Georgia Archives building will close for lunch promptly at noon. Some attendees will probably bring lunches and eat outside, while others will grab a bite at a nearby restaurant. When the building reopens from 1-4 p.m., those returning can dig into some of the records discussed.