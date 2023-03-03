Lawyer abandons fraught DeKalb ethics board

Joseph has said in a memo that on Jan. 12 Clark told her “I have tried to give you every benefit of the doubt and covered for your inexperience for a year now … I have been a lawyer for more than three times as long as you have so your (sic) hanging your hat on your minute as a baby lawyer carrying someone’s briefcase as a government lawyer adds no validity to your opinions.”

Clark made that comment via text message, according to Levine.

Joseph has been a member of the Georgia Bar since 2013 and is a former federal prosecutor. Levine has been an attorney since 2007. Joseph quit the board after her attempt to remove Clark was not backed by a board majority.

Five of the seven full board members have resigned in the last two weeks, including Joseph and vice chair David Moskowitz. That leaves only two full members, Nadine Ali and Rosa Waymon; and two alternates, Clark and Carthea Simelton-Treminio. Board rules say alternates can only temporarily fill seats as appointed by the board chair — and the chair’s position has been vacant since Joseph’s departure.

On Feb. 28 Levine, still acting as the board’s general counsel, told staff to cut off the remaining board members’ official email access.

“It was necessary to protect the staff, to prevent irreparable harm from your calling a meeting or giving the staff illegal instructions,” she wrote to those members the following day. “If only you had been this committed to accessing county email when the chair and I requested that you read it before meetings!”

The board also faces a federal lawsuit from its former deputy ethics officer LaTonya Nix Wiley, accusing the ethics board of racial discrimination and retaliation – including many allegations that an earlier outside investigation commissioned by the board found to be unsubstantiated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.