Latest issue of genealogy magazine chock-full of research tips

Passports after 1925

U.S. Passport information is online at Ancestry.com to 1925. For those after 1925, you have to file a Freedom of Information Act request to the State Department to obtain a copy of a passport, according to an article in Family Tree. It can be a long wait, but could be worth it.