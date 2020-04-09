Latest coronavirus updates: Panama reportedly imposing quarantine

#ÚltimaHora este sábado 11 y domingo 12 de abril cuarentena absoluta en el país, anunció Juan Pino, Ministro de Seguridad #Panamá pic.twitter.com/mXODFxiHL1 — Última Hora Chiriquí, Panamá (@ultimahoraC4) April 8, 2020

7:23 p.m.

For Passover seders and Easter heed the counsel of the guidelines to keep gatherings under 10 people, says @VP. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 8, 2020

6:13 p.m.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union reportedly is asking the CDC to require masks in grocery stores and limit entry to 20% to 30% of capacity, according to a reporter.

Exclusive: @UFCW is demanding that the CDC require masks in grocery stores and limit entry to 20-30 percent capacity. https://t.co/yZeClulVXB — (@IanKullgren)Apr 08 2020

5:54 p.m.

President Donald Trump said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “seems to be doing better, and that’s good,” according to a reporter.

Trump says Boris Johnson is doing "much better...at least better...he seems to be doing better, and that's good, and we send our regards to Boris and his family and his friends...He's become a very popular -- before this happened...very popular..." — (@ddale8)Apr 08 2020

4:08 p.m.

Salesforce reportedly has delivered 10 trucks of PPE to the Javits Center in New York for use by first responders.

Salesforce has delivered 10 trucks of PPE today to NYC ⁦@javitscenter⁩ to enable our critical first responders to protect themselves during this crisis. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, police, and fire who put their lives on the front line every day. — (@Benioff)Apr 08 2020

3:01 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander said the group might leave temporary hospitals in place in case there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the fall, according to a reporter.

#BREAKING US military may leave up temporary hospitals that the Army Corps of Engineers has built across the country, in an effort to prepare for a potential #COVIDー19 outbreak recurrence in fall, according to ACE commander- Discussions underway now for "longer game plan" — (@CarlaBabbVOA)Apr 08 2020

2:51 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly wore one glove to a COVID-19 news briefing in Miami.

How not to use gloves by @GovRonDeSantis. https://t.co/CjBFLBzzaR — (@KevinCate)Apr 08 2020

1 p.m.

Toyota to keep all N. American plants closed in April due to Coronavirus. Now plans to resume production on May 4th. $TM — Phil LeBeau (@Lebeaucarnews) April 8, 2020

12:59 p.m.

BREAKING: New York Governor directs all flags to be flown at half-mast in "honor of those we have lost to this virus."@NYGovCuomo says during his televised news conference:

•New York lost 2,753 on Sept 11, 2001

•6,268 New Yorkers have died from #COVID19, thus far — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 8, 2020

12:41 p.m.

#coronavirus: NY Gov just announced highest single day death toll with 779 coronavirus-related deaths across the state of New York Tuesday. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) April 8, 2020

11:46 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are now 3,426 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, an increase of more than 200 since Tuesday. https://t.co/Ibri9H87UV pic.twitter.com/q8skrrVTRw — NewsChannel 12 (@wcti12) April 8, 2020

11:35 a.m.

Tonight we gather for a Passover without precedent. The group might be smaller, and the answer to “why is this night different” might be unusual. But all across the world we shall sing our songs of freedom and together celebrate renewal. #TogetherApart #ChagSameach — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 8, 2020

11:08 p.m.

Broadway’s closure formally extends to June 7, per Broadway League pic.twitter.com/sroMrfum7f — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) April 8, 2020

10:56 a.m.

#BREAKING: The # of #COVID19 cases in #Florida up by this 709 AM. #FL now has 15,456 cases total. - 15,003 positive FL residents - 453 positive non-FL residents @HealthyFla reports that 13 more patients have died from the #coronavirus in FL. Total # is 309 @10TampaBay — (@AngelinaWTSP)Apr 08 2020

10:29 a.m.

From April 13 through May 31, @Delta will be blocking middle seats in Economy and Premium Economy across all flights for social distancing. — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) April 8, 2020

8:20 a.m.

Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

7:21 a.m.

.@SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer have come out with their position on the request by Mnuchin to quickly pass anothe $250 billion for this small businesses. They want money for hospitals, food stamps, money for states and more. pic.twitter.com/4V5eUn0L17 — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 8, 2020

7:20 a.m.