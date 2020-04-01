Latest coronavirus news: Pence announces visit to Walmart distribution center, Hawaii announces first death

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
8:54 p.m.
Tomorrow, I'll be visiting the @Walmart Distribution Center with @SecretarySonny. From hiring thousands of new employees to working around the clock to keep the grocery & pharmaceutical aisles stocked, we're grateful to @Walmart for helping meet the needs of the American people.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 1, 2020
8:47 p.m.
#Hawaii Dept. of Health officials confirmed the state's first death associated with COVID-19. Dr. Bruce Anderson says the older adult was hospitalized w/ multiple medical issues. The DOH is investigating. @KHONnews— Brigette Namata KHON2 (@BrigetteNamata) April 1, 2020
8:15 p.m.
In addition to these beds, I requested 1,000 more beds today to be built in order to further surge our medical capacity in the New Orleans area. That will bring us to a total of 2,000 beds in the Convention Center by the end of the new month that begins tomorrow. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/f76UkRxChy— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 1, 2020
7:40 p.m.
This week, @WANationalGuard will provide important help to our communities to ensure our critical food banks remain stocked and operational.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2020
They’re filling an important need and I ask that you welcome them in your communities as they process, package and distribute meals.
7:37 p.m.
#BREAKING: Superintendent says California schools may stay closed through end of school year due to #coronavirus concerns https://t.co/CjOyZuT8En— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 31, 2020
5:41 p.m.
At the briefing, Trump says there are 10,000 ventilators left and urges social distancing. Watch live here.
“It’s a matter of life and death,” @realDonaldTrump says in somber news conference about #CoronavirusPandemic as he reiterates that federal guidelines for social distancing will remain in place through April 30. Much different tone compared to last week and his initial response.— (@jeffmason1)Mar 31 2020
Trump says the U.S. government has almost 10,000 ventilators left.— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 31, 2020
5:23 p.m.
From today's SEC filings by #cruise giant Carnival Corp. (@CarnivalPLC), which operates nine brands: There still are about 6,000 passengers on Carnival Corp.-operated ships alone still stuck at sea.— Gene Sloan (@CruiseLog) March 31, 2020
5:13 p.m. White House to give update at 5:15pm.
Will be starting The White House news conference at 5:15 P.M. Eastern.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020
4:25 p.m.
It's official. The number of people who have died of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has now surpassed the number of people killed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. https://t.co/hurwSccmVb— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 31, 2020
4:15 p.m. A petition garners nearly 100,000 signatures asking for major news networks to stop airing Trump's coronavirus updates.
2:52 p.m.
DELAY on some tariffs: Trump has approved a proposal pushed for by some businesses to delay payment of certain tariffs by 90 days, @jendeben reports. The announcement to defer tariffs for so-called most-favored nation duties will come in the form of an EO, as soon as this week.— (@JenniferJJacobs)Mar 31 2020
1:01 p.m.
To our loyal #CMAfest fans https://t.co/CGbN3NRPsa— (@CountryMusic)Mar 31 2020
12:16 p.m.
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - HAS MADE DIFFICULT DECISION TO TEMPORARILY FURLOUGH MAJORITY OF STORE HOURLY ASSOCIATES, BEGINNING APRIL 2$JCP— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) March 31, 2020
11:42 a.m.
#BREAKING: US coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding China's *reported* 3,305 deaths - @Reuters tally— (@AmichaiStein1)Mar 31 2020
11:37 a.m.
New York's latest #COVID19 numbers, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo: -75,795 tested positive - 10,929 currently hospitalized - 2,710 in the ICU - 1,550 deaths— (@JonCampbellGAN)Mar 31 2020
11:19 a.m.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Florida surpassed the 6,000 mark with 6,338 cases reported positive, and 54,285 negative. That's 6096 Florida residents and 242 non-residents. Of that total, 777 are hospitalized and 77 are dead.— Jeffrey Schweers (@jeffschweers) March 31, 2020
11:04 a.m.
JUST IN: New York City saw another 2,813 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths from the virus overnight. The city now has more than 40,000 cases and has seen 932 deaths. https://t.co/FGNyb1DvX0— (@NBCNewYork)Mar 31 2020
10:42 a.m.
Hay 541 casos de #COVID19 confirmados en el Condado Davidson a partir de hoy, un aumento de 98 casos en las últimas 24 horas. Continúe siguiendo nuestro plan #SaferAtHome y ayúdenos a mantener nuestra comunidad protegida. https://t.co/s1PsZWr6ZQ pic.twitter.com/AlhEs0diR5— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 31, 2020
10:25 a.m.
Lilley: We've sought and received the first part of a federal disaster relief recognition but don't yet have individual assistance. We're working on that approval. #NCPol #COVID19 #coronavirus— (@JoekillianPW)Mar 31 2020
10:12 a.m.
Good news: All minor league players will be receiving $400 a week from Major League Baseball teams through at least May 31, source tells ESPN. They’ll receive medical benefits, too. Announcement by the league is expected soon.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 31, 2020
9:28 a.m.
North Carolina has confirmed 1,498 cases of the coronavirus. The state lists eight associated deaths.— Andrew Ballard (@BallardNC) March 31, 2020
8:34 a.m.
The #Alabama Department of Public Health reports 13 deaths from #coronavirus https://t.co/GjmvH56OPq— Jeremy Gray (@jgray78) March 31, 2020
8:16 a.m.
Pelosi on @Morning_Joe says the country needs to ramp up its "vote by mail" process and provide additional financial support for the U.S. Postal Service.— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 31, 2020
*** Note that Dr. Fauci told reporters yesterday that it is likely there will be another coronavirus outbreak in the fall
7:04 a.m.
Breaking: @Ford indefinitely delays the reopening of its North American plants as the coronavirus worsens.— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) March 31, 2020
It had previously been targeting April 6 at Hermosillo Assembly and April 14 at some U.S. sites.
6:53 a.m.
Carnival $CCL does what many expected...suspends dividend and stock buyback program...will reduce CapEx spending & operating expenses... https://t.co/3RAxNSNvQn— (@TheDomino)Mar 31 2020