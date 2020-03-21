Latest coronavirus news: Police officers in D.C., Detroit test positive

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the deadly coronavirus.
8:40 p.m.
NEW: A member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press office has indeed tested positive for COVID-19, according to @melissadderosa.— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 21, 2020
Those who worked "in and around" the staffer's work station are in quarantine.
5:50 p.m.
NYC has 5,151 confirmed cases of coronavirus, @NYCMayor says: “That is now about 1/3 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States in America. It is about 2/3 of the cases in the state of New York … We are now the epicenter of the crisis."— Liz Young (@NYBizLiz) March 20, 2020
4:20 p.m.
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker announced in news conference that a Cook County woman in her 70s died due to coronavirus. He also announced a “shelter in place” order.
Order is effective from tomorrow 3/21 at 5 p.m. until the end of the day April 7.— Alex Nitkin (@AlexNitkin) March 20, 2020
You CAN "still pick up dinner from your local restaurant" under the stay-at-home order, Pritzker says.— Alex Nitkin (@AlexNitkin) March 20, 2020
3:13 p.m.
152 Detroit police officers quarantined amid coronavirus outbreak; 5 test positive https://t.co/sNNkBeJiaK via @freep— Darcie Moran (@darciegmoran) March 20, 2020
NEW: A D.C. police homicide detective becomes the first MPD employee to test positive for #Covid_19. Homicide office in SW shut down. Detectives now working out of other precincts in the city. Police Chief @ChiefNewsham expected to give details. W/@phscoop ,@nu1wcf.— Keith L. Alexander (@keithlalexander) March 20, 2020
NEW: A staffer in @RepYvetteClarke's Brooklyn office has tested positive for coronavirus — the first known case of the respiratory infection in New York's congressional delegation, @NYDailyNews has learned. https://t.co/pZs8GHxuRo— Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) March 20, 2020
3 p.m.
We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
Who's next?
Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO
2:32 p.m.
Breaking news: In a major development, USA Swimming is calling on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics. My exclusive: https://t.co/a8qP0QtvZf @USATODAY— (@cbrennansports)Mar 20 2020
2:05 p.m.
Illinois governor to issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order, according to news report https://t.co/yp1W9tyoxK— (@MikeKoziatekBND)Mar 20 2020
1:11 p.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has reached 7,021, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said Friday.— CNN International (@cnni) March 20, 2020
There have been 627 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours.
So far, 4,032 people in Italy have died from the disease.https://t.co/xb2gdLOf3n
Boris Johnson tells restaurants, pubs and cafes they have to close tonight- and not open tomorrow. Applies to all of UK. @SBSNews— (@benlewismedia)Mar 20 2020
1:01 p.m.
President Trump says checks will be much bigger than $1,000 and if it doesn’t work we’re going to “keep doing it”— (@RebeccaJarvis)Mar 20 2020
12:29 p.m.
Re: a national lockdown ... President Trump: "I don't think so." He says it's now being done in CA & NY and those are the "2 hot beds." Says people in the midwest are "watching it on television" bc there aren't as many cases. #covid19 #coronavirus— (@LaurenWFTS)Mar 20 2020
12:04 p.m.
Pompeo confirms the US and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across the border.— (@kaitlancollins)Mar 20 2020
11:45 a.m.
Ivanka Trump "was tested [for COVID-19] last last week and received clear results today," I'm told. She is working from the White House again today.— (@PeterAlexander)Mar 20 2020
11:41 a.m.
BREAKING-Some 2,600 U.S. military personnel in Europe are in self-isolation over coronavirus concerns, the Pentagon says. This is by far the biggest number known to date. Not all of them are necessarily sick but they're people of concern...— (@phildstewart)Mar 20 2020
11:27 a.m.
NEW: @NYGovCuomo says there are now 7,102 confirmed cases of #coronavirus in New York State. 4,408 in NYC.— (@ZackFinkNews)Mar 20 2020
11:03 a.m.
NEW: confirmed Florida COVID-19 cases spike again overnight to 520 statewide. A dozen new cases in Dade. 28 new cases in Broward. @MiamiHerald story TK— (@conarck)Mar 20 2020
9:40 a.m. NBC's Larry Edgeworth is dead from the coronavirus, according to The Daily Beast.
9:26 a.m.
NEW: Legal Aid Society has filed an unprecedented mass writ in Manhattan seeking the release of 116 elderly or ailing inmates from Rikers Island. “New York cannot leave people in jails behind to suffer and die.”— (@alanfeuer)Mar 20 2020
9:20 a.m.
In response to the #COVID19 pandemic, @StateDept is temporarily suspending routine visa services at all US Embassies & Consulates. All routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments will be cancelled as of March 20, 2020. (1/2) https://t.co/ZlyhLV8c1s— (@TravelGov)Mar 20 2020
7:36 a.m. 10,000 dead worldwide as global coronavirus pandemic worsens. The U.S. warned Americans to avoid all international travel and told citizens abroad to return now or face an "indefinite" absence, and California's governor asked all 40 million residents to stay home, to try to slow a pandemic toll that on Friday surpassed 10,000 people worldwide.
6:09 a.m.
BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.— (@Rover829)Mar 20 2020
3:12 a.m.
