Latest coronavirus news: LAX travelers required to wear face masks starting Monday

8:05 p.m.

Panama confirms 7,731 cases of the coronavirus and 218 deaths.

#NoticiasTVN Se elevan a 218 los decesos y a 7,731 los contagiados por COVID-19 en Panamá. Detalles en https://t.co/pZDUssYUmk #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vXNWLEpcmP — TVN Noticias (@tvnnoticias) May 7, 2020

7:50 p.m.

On the eve of the schedule release, Commissioner Roger Goodell also sent a memo to clubs discouraging public comment by club officials on hypotheticals surrounding the 2020 season, saying in part: “It is impossible to project what the next few months will bring.” pic.twitter.com/Zoyz2RLU5l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2020

7:40 p.m.

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 32 new deaths. https://t.co/GW9odFzNA7 — WXXV 25 (@WXXV25) May 6, 2020

7:15 p.m.

Portland and Denver have confirmed tonight that, like the Cavaliers, both plan to unlock their doors Friday and make it at least three NBA teams preparing to open their practice facilities for voluntary individual workouts on the league's first allowable day — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 6, 2020

6:25 p.m.

The U.S. military is banning those with a previous COVID-19 coronavirus diagnosis from joining.

3:39 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx reportedly are keeping their roles with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Trump says Fauci and Birx will keep their roles in the coronavirus task force. pic.twitter.com/RpqSed0g2l — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 6, 2020

3:35 p.m. Maryland reportedly is ending in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year.

BREAKING NEWS: Dr. Karen Salmon of @MdPublicSchools announces that public schools in Maryland are closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year. Online and distance learning will continue. https://t.co/sY3sdIDjie pic.twitter.com/ZCSZMzineZ — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) May 6, 2020

1:47 p.m.

Trump says he would like to see schools open wherever possible, and teachers over age 60 should not be teaching — (@jeffmason1)May 06 2020

1:06 p.m.

1:05 p.m.

NEW: I’m signing an EO to extend our public health emergency by 30 days.



To be clear: this does not mean we’re seeing anything in the data which would pause our path forward. These declarations, unless extended, expire after 30 days. We’re still in a public health emergency. pic.twitter.com/7Fj9ciQvxC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 6, 2020

11:38 a.m.

@NYGovCuomo -daily live briefing from Long Island. -Hospitalization rate down again, Cuomo says gradual decline

-600 new cases yesterday, but that # also declining

-# of deaths at 232 for yesterday, Cuomo says still a "painful reality" even though that number has declined. — WXXI News (@WXXINews) May 6, 2020

11:12 a.m.

ANTIBODY TESTING: @GovRonDeSantis just announced the state will be adding a lane for antibody testing to the site at the (@OCCC) Orange County Convention Center. I know I'll be going there for a test. Anyone else? @WFTV #Covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QlYcE4Muyl — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 6, 2020

11:10 a.m.

BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis says mobile sites with rapid testing will be put into place throughout Florida that will let you know if you have #coronavirus in 45 minutes. #FOX35 @fox35orlando — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) May 6, 2020

11:02 a.m.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Over 500 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, putting Florida's total over 38,000. 68 more deaths were announced as well.https://t.co/MMRUBobdoD — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) May 6, 2020

10:30 a.m.

Coronavirus: State reports more than new 2,500 cases, most in a single day https://t.co/RVc44i1ZMw — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) May 6, 2020

9:06 a.m.

....gloves, gowns etc. are now plentiful. The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people .... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

6:49 a.m.

German plan to restart economy and reopening of society leaked



⚽ Bundesliga likely to resume

📚 Schools to reopen gradually for all pupils

🛍️ Shops also to reopen



Germany has seen fewer than 7,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/ySPC1za0rq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 6, 2020

6:40 a.m.