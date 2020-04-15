Latest coronavirus news: Jamaica Minister of Health reports more cases

6:17 p.m.

During a press conference Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the major airlines and federal government to offer a payroll support program.

“They will get over a very tough time not caused by them,” Trump said Tuesday evening.

5:33 p.m. The White House press briefing will start at 5:45p.m. according to a tweet by President Trump. You can watch his remarks live through the video stream below:

NEW: The number of veterans who have died at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, during the novel coronavirus pandemic has jumped to 44, according to state officials. https://t.co/wMvRKEtvF7 — (@ABC)Apr 14 2020

Gov. Edwards Signs Proclamation Moving Louisiana's Elections Back Several Weeks | Office of Governor John Bel Edwards https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2462#.XpYWHzI6oPI.twitter — (@aboutmyblack)Apr 14 2020

4:07 p.m. San Francisco has reportedly canceled its 50th anniversary annual Pride Parade, set to take place June 27-28.

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom calls sports and other large events "unlikely" this summer: "The prospect of mass gatherings is neglible at best until we get to herd immunity and get to a vaccine." — (@BillShaikin)Apr 14 2020

3:12 p.m. A suburban Richmond nursing home sees 45 deaths.

BREAKING: Gen. Milley responds to rumors that coronavirus came from a Chinese lab. "We've had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that "..."it's inconclusive, although the weight of evidence leans towards natural. But, we don't know for certain." — (@DefenseBaron)Apr 14 2020

2:16 p.m. Tour de France reportedly to be rescheduled to August 29 through September 20 according to French news source.

.@StateDept says 1st career employee at HQ in Washington died of coronavirus over the weekend after "prolonged illness." It's the 5th death of a State employee, 3 of whom were foreign citizens working overseas. The 4th was a contractor in New York. No addl details on the latest. — (@jakesNYT)Apr 14 2020

Governor's Tuesday UPDATE: 4,059 new cases 68,824 overall in NJ 365 new deaths 2,805 overall in NJ 8,185 in hospital. 2,051 in critical or ICU. 1,626 on ventilators. — (@kurtsiegelin)Apr 14 2020

Breaking: Number of deaths in NY went back up yesterday to 778 from 671 the day before, Cuomo announces. Total is now 10,834 — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) April 14, 2020

145 NEW COVID-19 CASES and 13 NEW DEATHS as of April 14, 2020 | TOTAL CASES: 3,087 | DEATHS: 111 - SOURCE: MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH https://t.co/AHcZb0gtZZ #Mississippi #MPB50 #COVID19MS pic.twitter.com/v3AbbcU3fP — MSPublicBroadcasting (@MPBOnline) April 14, 2020

BREAKING: We just filed an emergency lawsuit in Tennessee to keep abortion accessible during the pandemic. People have a right to essential, time-sensitive abortion care, and #COVID19 doesn’t change that. #AbortionIsEssential — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) April 14, 2020

Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

Holy credit loss provision $8.29 billion $JPM — Alix Steel (@adsteel) April 14, 2020

#BREAKING: Four more crew members aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven https://t.co/3Y7owPYilW — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 14, 2020

11:47 p.m.