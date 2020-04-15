Latest coronavirus news: Jamaica Minister of Health reports more cases

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
7:32 p.m.
Breaking: 32 new coronavirus cases confirmed, biggest daily report since first confirmed case in early March. Total cases in Jamaica:105 cases. - Health Minister @christufton— Jovan Johnson (@jovanthony) April 14, 2020
6:17 p.m.
During a press conference Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the major airlines and federal government to offer a payroll support program.
“They will get over a very tough time not caused by them,” Trump said Tuesday evening.
5:33 p.m. The White House press briefing will start at 5:45p.m. according to a tweet by President Trump. You can watch his remarks live through the video stream below:
5:14 p.m.
NEW: The number of veterans who have died at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, during the novel coronavirus pandemic has jumped to 44, according to state officials. https://t.co/wMvRKEtvF7— (@ABC)Apr 14 2020
4:42 p.m.
Gov. Edwards Signs Proclamation Moving Louisiana's Elections Back Several Weeks | Office of Governor John Bel Edwards https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2462#.XpYWHzI6oPI.twitter— (@aboutmyblack)Apr 14 2020
4:07 p.m. San Francisco has reportedly canceled its 50th anniversary annual Pride Parade, set to take place June 27-28.
4:03 p.m.
CA Gov. Gavin Newsom calls sports and other large events "unlikely" this summer: "The prospect of mass gatherings is neglible at best until we get to herd immunity and get to a vaccine."— (@BillShaikin)Apr 14 2020
3:12 p.m. A suburban Richmond nursing home sees 45 deaths.
3:02 p.m.
BREAKING: Gen. Milley responds to rumors that coronavirus came from a Chinese lab. "We've had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that "..."it's inconclusive, although the weight of evidence leans towards natural. But, we don't know for certain."— (@DefenseBaron)Apr 14 2020
2:16 p.m. Tour de France reportedly to be rescheduled to August 29 through September 20 according to French news source.
1:31 p.m.
.@StateDept says 1st career employee at HQ in Washington died of coronavirus over the weekend after "prolonged illness." It's the 5th death of a State employee, 3 of whom were foreign citizens working overseas. The 4th was a contractor in New York. No addl details on the latest.— (@jakesNYT)Apr 14 2020
1:22 p.m.
Governor's Tuesday UPDATE: 4,059 new cases 68,824 overall in NJ 365 new deaths 2,805 overall in NJ 8,185 in hospital. 2,051 in critical or ICU. 1,626 on ventilators.— (@kurtsiegelin)Apr 14 2020
11:39 a.m.
Breaking: Number of deaths in NY went back up yesterday to 778 from 671 the day before, Cuomo announces. Total is now 10,834— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) April 14, 2020
11:17 a.m.
145 NEW COVID-19 CASES and 13 NEW DEATHS as of April 14, 2020 | TOTAL CASES: 3,087 | DEATHS: 111 - SOURCE: MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH https://t.co/AHcZb0gtZZ #Mississippi #MPB50 #COVID19MS pic.twitter.com/v3AbbcU3fP— MSPublicBroadcasting (@MPBOnline) April 14, 2020
10:50 a.m.
BREAKING: We just filed an emergency lawsuit in Tennessee to keep abortion accessible during the pandemic. People have a right to essential, time-sensitive abortion care, and #COVID19 doesn’t change that. #AbortionIsEssential— Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) April 14, 2020
10:07 a.m.
Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020
6:46 a.m.
Holy credit loss provision $8.29 billion $JPM— Alix Steel (@adsteel) April 14, 2020
1:01 a.m.
#BREAKING: Four more crew members aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven https://t.co/3Y7owPYilW— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 14, 2020
11:47 p.m.
#BREAKING: Four more crew members aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven https://t.co/3Y7owPYilW— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 14, 2020