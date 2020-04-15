Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Latest coronavirus news: Jamaica Minister of Health reports more cases

FDA clears first COVID-19 saliva test

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | April 15, 2020
By Tim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionStephanie Toone - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionLane Elder

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

7:32 p.m.

6:17 p.m.

During a press conference Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the major airlines and federal government to offer a payroll support program.

“They will get over a very tough time not caused by them,” Trump said Tuesday evening.

5:33 p.m. The White House press briefing will start at 5:45p.m. according to a tweet by President Trump. You can watch his remarks live through the video stream below:

5:14 p.m. 

4:42 p.m. 

4:07 p.m. San Francisco has reportedly canceled its 50th anniversary annual Pride Parade, set to take place June 27-28.

4:03 p.m. 

3:12 p.m. A suburban Richmond nursing home sees 45 deaths. 

3:02 p.m.

2:16 p.m. Tour de France reportedly to be rescheduled to August 29 through September 20 according to French news source.

1:31 p.m.

1:22 p.m.

11:39 a.m.

11:17 a.m.

10:50 a.m. 

10:07 a.m. 

6:46 a.m.

1:01 a.m.

11:47 p.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.