Latest coronavirus news: Mexico surpasses 16K deaths

🚨 MÉXICO SUPERA LOS 16K CASOS #COVID19



Al corte del 28/ABR, ya son 16752 casos confirmados positivos de #COVID19, reporta la @SSalud_mx. Esto es un aumento de 1223 respecto a ayer. En las últimas 24 hrs se registraron 135 defunciones más, suman 1569 pic.twitter.com/0EeV47toGi — Julio Sánchez Onofre #FreeAssange (@yak3001) April 29, 2020

﻿7:20 p.m.

According to The New York Times, the state of New York reported 159 Mexican Immigrants died from the coronavirus in the past week, bringing the total to 417.

7:15 p.m.

Panama reports 6,200 cases of the coronavirus and 176 dearths.

⭕ CORONAVIRUS |

.▪ 6,200 casos de coronavirus.

▪ 176 fallecidos.

▪ 484 recuperadas.

▪ 2,698 en aislamiento domiciliario.

▪ 1,108 en hoteles.

▪ 358 hospitalizado.

▪ 270 en salas.

▪ 88 en cuidados intensivos. — La Estrella | Panamá (@EstrellaOnline) April 28, 2020

6 p.m.

WA @GovInslee could issue extension of coronavirus stay-home order later this week, says his chief of staff David Postman.



No decision yet on that timing, however, or how long that extension might be, said Postman while on phone briefing w/ @WADeptHealth. #COVID19 — Joseph O'Sullivan (@OlympiaJoe) April 28, 2020

5:50 p.m.

El Salvador President Bukele extends quarantine until May 16.

La cuarentena se extiende hasta el 16 de mayo.



Estamos en la etapa de contagio más crítica y el virus ya está esparcido por todo nuestro país.



En este momento el contagio es 100% comunitario y hoy, más que nunca, debemos de cumplir estas disposiciones.#QuedateEnCasa https://t.co/LIfgCvwDMk — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 28, 2020

5:24 p.m.

Dr. Fauci on CNN says “everyone who needs a test” will “hopefully” be able to get one “towards the end of May, the beginning of June.” (Recall that Trump told reporters on March 6: "Anybody that wants a test can get a test. That’s what the bottom line is.”) — (@GeoffRBennett)Apr 28 2020

4:20 p.m.

52 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin said they were at the polls on April 7 After next week, the state isn't going to ask people who test positive for COVID-19 if they were at the polls https://apnews.com/b1503b5591c682530d1005e58ec8c267 — (@sbauerAP)Apr 28 2020

3:53 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence faces criticism after touring the Mayo Clinic without wearing a protective face mask, breaking coronavirus policies.

SEIU Healthcare, the union which represents thousands of Mayo Clinic employees, issues statement following @VP's decision to not wear mask during today's visit. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/KVFmFFEeU8 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) April 28, 2020

1:57 p.m.

BREAKING: A 5th inmate from the Blackwater River Correctional Facility has died from #Covid19, according to District 1 Medical Examiner Director Jeffrey Martin. The @FL_Corrections is reporting 10 staff members & 48 inmates have tested positive for the #coronavirus @weartv pic.twitter.com/QXwJKCG5kI — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) April 28, 2020

1:40 p.m.

#Breaking: The US has topped 1,000,000 cases of #COVID_19 according to the @NBCNews tally. — (@Brian_Mic)Apr 28 2020

1:38 p.m.

1:24 p.m.

Mitch McConnell just now tells Republicans he will NOT support infrastructure in coronavirus response bill, per source on the call.



A top demand of Trump & Dems but unlikely to got anywhere — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) April 28, 2020

1:14 p.m.

*DJ Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready for Emergency Use by Fall if Passes Testing, Company Say



*DJ Pfizer Could Begin U.S. Testing of Coronavirus Vaccine as Soon as Next Week, Company Says#OOTT #OIL big "IF". but bullish regardlss — Ben Nicholas (@bnikdude) April 28, 2020

1:05 p.m.

BREAKING: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to STAY OPEN, declaring them critical infrastructure under Defense Production Act. Order meant to stave off shortage of beef, chicken, eggs, pork. Plant closures could have shut down as much as 80% of capacity, source says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 28, 2020

1:05 p.m.

#NEW There are now 6,442 fatalities and 113,856 positive cases related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey as of Tuesday, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.https://t.co/zBWX2OXssO — New Jersey News Network (@njnntv) April 28, 2020

12:37 p.m.

In terms of regional considerations to "un-PAUSE," Cuomo says hospital capacity should not surpass 70%- calls anything above that the "danger zone." He names a rule of thumb of 30 tests per 1,000 people per month, and 30 tracers (under Bloomberg-led effort) per 100,000 people. — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) April 28, 2020

12:28 p.m.

#BREAKING Alabama does not meet White House guidelines for reopening places of worship. State leaders encouraging you to still do online service, even drive up service but not meeting in large gatherings. — Margo Gray (@MargoGray48) April 28, 2020

12:28 p.m.

JUST IN: Florida Gov. DeSantis will make an announcement on Wednesday about a Phase 1 reopening. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 28, 2020

12:25 p.m.

335 New Yorkers died yesterday from COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.



That brings the death toll from confirmed COVID-19 to 17,638. The fatalities are likely higher since the state doesn’t include “probable” deaths from the virus. — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) April 28, 2020

12:22 p.m.

#ReopenNC protesters on the move - marching around NC Gov mansion chanting “Roy Cooper you must go” in opposition of his #COVID19 public health measures-third consecutive Tuesday protest #NCGOP pic.twitter.com/tyNEsrSLM5 — Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC) April 28, 2020

12:18 p.m.

SCOOP: Big banks tell @FoxBusiness they've received as many as four separate subpoenas or requests for info from congressional committees now investigating banks' handling of PPP loan program & why public cos and financial firms received loans over small biz more now @TeamCavuto — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 28, 2020

12:02 p.m.

TRUMP: I WILL SIGN AN ORDER ON TYSON AND FOOD SUPPLY. $TSN — ProSquawk (@ProSquawk) April 28, 2020

11:57 a.m.

TRUMP LOOKING AT VIRUS TEST REQUIREMENT FOR INTL. FLIGHTS — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) April 28, 2020

11:57 a.m.

JUST IN: Alabama’s new stay-at-home order will NOT reopen restaurants on May 1. pic.twitter.com/c0SZaCDBbS — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) April 28, 2020

11:53 a.m.

UPDATE: We believe multiple MVPDs informed @ESPN that affiliate fees should not be paid starting in April 2020 because sports content is not being delivered as specified in their affiliation agreements. $DIShttps://t.co/LXt4kVQrQ5 — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) April 28, 2020

11:39 a.m.

The US Navy destroyer Kidd now has close to 65 coronavirus cases onbaord, US officials say, a number that is expected to further rise. The number of cases are a significant portion of the ship, which has about 300 sailors onboard. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 28, 2020

11:32 a.m.

NFL: Tom Brady's visit to Bucs OC Byron Leftwich's house didn't violate rules (via @TomPelissero)https://t.co/U4CJaf6bsQ pic.twitter.com/ZmIFHFUQMT — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2020

11:08 a.m.

THE LATEST | COVID-19 More than 400 new cases and 30+ deaths reported in the last 24 hours, per @ncdhhs daily numbers. https://t.co/GhO1kGTSGv — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) April 28, 2020

11:03 a.m.

WOW. Hoyer tells reporters that the House will no longer come back next week after speaking to House physician.



"We made a judgment that we will not come back next week." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) April 28, 2020

10:56 a.m.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Over 700 additional coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the death has increased by 83 as well, the Florida Department of Health reports.https://t.co/1sa0YO6r0S — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) April 28, 2020

6:55 a.m.

A leading coronavirus model has upped its predicted death toll again, this time projecting 74,000 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August. https://t.co/M3ZrA24Rs0 — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2020

6:44 a.m.