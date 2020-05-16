Latest coronavirus news: CDC announces $10 billion funding for states

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
8:30 p.m.
HUGE. CDC announces $10 billion for states to be used for public health activities including contact tracing. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4HQm2YrnZq— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 16, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Panama reports 9,268 COVID-19 cases.
Actualización COVID-19 en Panamá (15 de Mayo): Casos acumulados 9,268 (150 nuevos casos). En aislamiento domiciliario 2,568 (744 en hoteles). Recuperados clínicos 6,080. Hospitalizados 354 (en Sala 281 y 73 en UCI). 266 defunciones (6 adicionales). Total de pruebas 47,768— José Agustín Del Mar (@josedlmar) May 15, 2020
6:30 p.m.
#Breaking: Federal judge extends temporary restraining order for two more weeks (May 29). @MiamiHerald https://t.co/qixWHgw1Vd— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) May 15, 2020
6 p.m.
Commissioner Goodell sent this memo to teams today about reopening their facilities: pic.twitter.com/037uKybDNV— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2020
5 p.m.
.@HoustonHealth is reporting 164 new cases of #COVID19, bringing the total case count in Houston to 5,340.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 15, 2020
Unfortunately, we are adding six new deaths bringing our total to 114.
Out of the 114 deaths, 26 are associated with nursing homes and two with Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/BGAmce8S0Z
4:15 p.m.
THIS JUST IN: DHEC announces 232 new cases of #COVID19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 8,407.— Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) May 15, 2020
They also announce nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 380.
#BREAKING: 110 new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Massachusetts, total climbs to 5,592; health officials announce 1,239 new cases.— Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 15, 2020
So far, 83,421 people in the state have contracted the virus while 749 are currently in the ICU.
MORE >>> https://t.co/BuCDeRy9z4 pic.twitter.com/BFnYQxfz9J
4:03 p.m.
3:40 p.m.
BREAKING: Summer is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/oVPuxe3teH— Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) May 15, 2020
2:17 p.m.
1:12 p.m.
12:16 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines only needs 3,000 of 25,000 flight attendants in June -sources https://t.co/lRjzg0x9i6— Devdiscourse (@dev_discourse) May 15, 2020
12:12 p.m.
Today MSDH is reporting 318 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with 13 new deaths. The total of #coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 10,801, with 493 deaths. See more case details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/y6mUVLmDUL— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 15, 2020
11:47 a.m.
NEW: New York, NJ, CT, Delaware will ALL open beaches on Friday of Memorial Day Weekend. No more than 50% capacity, monitored at entry areas, parking lots. Includes state beaches, lake shores, not pools.— Annie McDonough (@Annie_McDonough) May 15, 2020
11:38 a.m.
132 New Yorkers died yesterday from COVID-19, Cuomo says. “Right about where we were when we started this,” he says. The state saw similar death numbers on March 27.— Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) May 15, 2020
That brings the death toll to at least 22,302.
11:34 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service is reporting 622 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 additional deaths; 492 people are currently hospitalized. https://t.co/N4HnZcU1CK pic.twitter.com/XMLZrG839U— NewsChannel 12 (@wcti12) May 15, 2020
10:29 a.m.
I am proud to announce that @NJTransit will receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area! The LARGEST single Federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever. Together, we will prevail!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020
10:07 a.m.
NYC Mayor @BilldeBlasio gives preliminary data on children who showed symptoms of an inflammatory syndrome linked to #covid19 @Newsy pic.twitter.com/osUnLMHDSS— Lo Mags (@LaurenMagarino) May 15, 2020
9:00 a.m.
BREAKING NEWS: We’ve launched ProtectWell™, in collaboration with @Microsoft, to help employees safely return to the workplace and help employers safeguard their workforce & workplace. https://t.co/ZFO4R35BWB pic.twitter.com/tRHgWEbiBS— UnitedHealth Group (@UnitedHealthGrp) May 15, 2020
7:06 a.m.
More US children ill from rare syndrome with possible link to coronavirus https://t.co/4dAQ3f6orL— The Guardian (@guardian) May 15, 2020
6:40 a.m.
A New York barber who defied lockdown and "illicitly" cut hair tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/4opDo4MIxl— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2020