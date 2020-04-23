Latest coronavirus news: Mexico reports more confirmed cases, deaths

#EnVivo | Suman hasta ahora 970 decesos por #Covid19 en México.



Autoridades señalan que al momento hay 3 mil 618 casos de esta enfermedad activos pic.twitter.com/yTTER2QooC — EjeCentral (@EjeCentral) April 23, 2020

8 p.m.

BREAKING: Metro Public Health Department tells News 2 that around 120 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19. https://t.co/87yrkr2Kzr — WKRN (@WKRN) April 22, 2020

7:15 p.m.

The Oakdale dismissal comes hours after another federal judge sided with the ACLU and prisoners at FCI Elkton in Ohio, ruling that it's too dangerous to keep at-risk inmates in a facility w/ an active outbreak and multiple deaths.https://t.co/QBGdFRZ3FP — Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) April 22, 2020

7 p.m.

BARBADOS RECORDS A 6TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH AND 1 NEW CASE!

A 70 year old male died around 9 AM this morning at the Harrison's Point facility and a 66 year old non national has tested positive. pic.twitter.com/TFtRUAAIAd — News Man - 19 🇧🇧 (@CheyneJoness) April 22, 2020

﻿6:45 p.m.

The President announced he has signed the executive order to temporarily halt immigration. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 22, 2020

5:21 p.m.

The Navy’s Blue Angels and other U.S. military top demonstration squadrons are planning a multi-city tour to “champion national unity” during the pandemic, The Washington Post reported.

The mission -- Operation America Strong -- was conceived by senior military officers and is meant to be a nonpartisan show of resolve, a senior U.S. military official said.



It was briefed to congressional staffers in an attempt to limit political backlash, another official says. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) April 22, 2020

5 p.m.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected in five tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo, according to a reporter.

NEW: Bronx Zoo says 8 cats have tested positive for #Covid19: 5 tigers 3 lions All cats are doing well and behaving normally and eating #nbc4ny — (@Bogs4NY)Apr 22 2020

4:02 p.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the director of BARDA and one of the nation's top vaccine experts, reportedly was "forced out" of his job.

3:43 p.m.

The FCC is warning people of a text scam from “FCC Financial Care Center” that is offering $30,000 in COVID-19 coronavirus relief. The FCC says the program does not exist and is likely a phishing attempt.

We learned of a text scam claiming to be from the “FCC Financial Care Center" offering $30,000 in #COVID19 relief. This program doesn’t exist. The text is likely a phishing attempt to get banking or other personal info from victims. #FCCtips #COVID19ScamChat pic.twitter.com/SRLGu62Tiw — The FCC (@FCC) April 22, 2020

1:38 p.m.

BREAKING: VW will resume production on May 3rd with 90 new health and safety measures in place and staggered shifts, lower volume pic.twitter.com/SPAN2Z4xfK — Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) April 22, 2020

12:38 p.m.

Today, Charlotte-based Honeywell informed employees it'll distribute one-time $750 relief payments to eligible workers financially hurt by COVID-19. Honeywell says ~10-15% of its workforce will qualify. Relief intended for hourly/admin roles, who make less than salaried employees — (@katieperalta)Apr 22 2020

11:40 a.m.

NEW: 474 people died in the past 24 hours in NYS. #COVIDー19 — Lisa Spitz (@LisaSpitzNews) April 22, 2020

11:13 a.m.

BREAKING: South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all schools CLOSED for the rest of the school year.



They were set to reopen next Friday. @Live5News #scnews #chsnews pic.twitter.com/EdweWqUtzE — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) April 22, 2020

10:40 a.m.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian leaves the door open for running lower load factors so passengers can stay farther apart. He would also support an "immunity passport" program if that's what the public decides on. — David Slotnick (@David_Slotnick) April 22, 2020

10:35 a.m.

*DELTA SEES DOMESTIC TRAVEL RETURNING BEFORE INTERNATIONAL $DAL — (@caetuscap)Apr 22 2020

9:17 a.m.

Tyson meat processing plant in Waterloo indefinitely shut down after #COVID19 outbreak. Company confirms testing for its 2800 workers to take place later this week. @WHOhd — (@idaveprice)Apr 22 2020

7:53 a.m.

States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

6:48 a.m.

A million weeks ago, around March 15, did your buddy forward you a rumor that the Pentagon or FEMA was going to impose a lockdown? US officials believe while China didn’t start the rumor, Chinese agents fueled the disinfo, spreading it across America. https://t.co/2ZYIQ8NfHY — Julian E. Barnes (@julianbarnes) April 22, 2020

2:19 a.m.

11:20 p.m.