BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police continue manhunt in Cobb near Truist Park
X

Last shooting victim is out of surgery at Grady, now in ICU

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Two victims of the Midtown shooting were rushed straight to the Grady Memorial Hospital operating room from the emergency department in critical condition. Now, the last of the patients is out of an hours-long surgery, according to the hospital.

In all, four victims were taken to Grady, three of them critical with “very serious injuries,” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen. The other victim was stable.

One patient in critical condition was not treated in the operating room, but through “interventional radiology,” which Jansen described as an invasive procedure for certain types of injuries, particularly to the blood vessels. That patient will have additional follow-up procedures, though Jansen did not provide details.

The three critical patients are now in the intensive care unit. The stable patient has remained in the trauma center.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes8h ago

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery
11m ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
7h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
6h ago
The Latest
PHOTOS: Police searching for alleged Midtown shooter in Cobb
5m ago
Sen. Ossoff laments ‘today’s horrible attack’
32m ago
Vehicle stolen by alleged Midtown shooter found in Cobb, cops say
38m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top