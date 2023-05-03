Last shooting victim is out of surgery at Grady, now in ICU

In all, four victims were taken to Grady, three of them critical with “very serious injuries,” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen. The other victim was stable.

One patient in critical condition was not treated in the operating room, but through “interventional radiology,” which Jansen described as an invasive procedure for certain types of injuries, particularly to the blood vessels. That patient will have additional follow-up procedures, though Jansen did not provide details.