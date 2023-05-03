Last shooting victim is out of surgery at Grady, now in ICU

Two victims of the Midtown shooting were rushed straight to the Grady Memorial Hospital operating room from the emergency department in critical condition. Now, the last of the patients is out of an hours-long surgery, according to the hospital.
In all, four victims were taken to Grady, three of them critical with “very serious injuries,” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen. The other victim was stable.
One patient in critical condition was not treated in the operating room, but through “interventional radiology,” which Jansen described as an invasive procedure for certain types of injuries, particularly to the blood vessels. That patient will have additional follow-up procedures, though Jansen did not provide details.
The three critical patients are now in the intensive care unit. The stable patient has remained in the trauma center.
