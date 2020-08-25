Large, non-native tegu lizard documented in South Carolina

Andrew Grosse, a herpetologist with the department, said in a statement to The Associated Press that the lizards pose a threat to native wildlife.

“Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise,” Grosse said in the statement.

The department is asking the public to report sightings of the lizards.

The Argentine black and white tegu, an invasive lizard species from South America, also has posed a threat to native wildlife in Georgia, state officials told The New York Times.

“We are trying to remove them from the wild because they can have negative impacts on our native species,” John Jensen, a biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said in a recent video while holding one of the lizards. “They eat just about anything they want.”

Eggs are one of the tegu’s favorite foods, according to The New York Times, and it’s not picky about which kind, whether alligator, quail, turkey or gopher tortoise (Georgia’s official reptile).

Tegus, which can weigh 10 pounds or more, also eat fruits, vegetables, plants, pet food and insects, according to The New York Times.

First spotted in the wild in South Florida in 2008, the lizards quickly expanded and found their way into the swamps of the Everglades, The New York Times reported.

Jensen said the lizards have become established as an “exotic invasive species” in areas of South Florida and in Toombs and Tattnall counties in Georgia, according to the newspaper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.