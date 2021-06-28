Landscaping crew finds human skull while working in Rockdale County

Investigators in Rockdale County are trying to identify a human skull that was found by a landscaping crew among a cluster of weeds, officials said.
A crew found the human skull as they were clearing kudzu from the side of Ebenezer Road on Monday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Authorities did not release any details on how the victim may have died, but said investigators later found socks and a pair of men’s boxers near the skull, the news station reported.
The Rockdale sheriff’s office said it has been at least six months since a crew has worked in the location where the skull was found. It is not clear how long the remains were in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Read the full story from Channel 2 Action News here.