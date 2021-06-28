ajc logo
Landscaping crew finds human skull while working in Rockdale County

The crew found the human skull as they were working along the side of a road.
The crew found the human skull as they were working along the side of a road.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Investigators in Rockdale County are trying to identify a human skull that was found by a landscaping crew among a cluster of weeds, officials said.

A crew found the human skull as they were clearing kudzu from the side of Ebenezer Road on Monday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Authorities did not release any details on how the victim may have died, but said investigators later found socks and a pair of men’s boxers near the skull, the news station reported.

The Rockdale sheriff’s office said it has been at least six months since a crew has worked in the location where the skull was found. It is not clear how long the remains were in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

