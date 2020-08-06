Landscaper beaten with bat, robbed near Piedmont Park

A landscaper was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed of his cellphone near Piedmont Park on Thursday morning after a man accused him of cutting grass too close to his car, police said.
Officers responded to a robbery call at the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street in Midtown about 10:15 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
According to police, the two began arguing and the landscaper pulled out his phone and started recording.
“The suspect then began assaulting the victim with a baseball bat,” Grant said. “The victim sustained injuries to his rib section and dropped his phone on the ground during the assault.”
After attacking the man with the bat, the suspect picked up his phone and left the park in a black Chevrolet Malibu, authorities said. The injured landscaper was taken to the hospital.
