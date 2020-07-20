LaGrange woman dies after accidental gunshot to head, cops say

A 22-year-old Troup County woman has died after she was shot in the head by apparent accidental gunfire at a home in LaGrange.
Hayley Newsom was found unresponsive with a wound to the head outside of a Meadowland Trail home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup sheriff’s office.
The initial investigation indicates that Newsom was shot by a 17-year-old who was “waving a handgun around in the living room,” Smith said. “(T)he gun discharged, striking Newsom in the head (and) causing her to immediately fall to the ground.”
The teenager picked up Newsom and carried her to the driveway, where he intended to drive her to the hospital, Smith said. Deputies arrived before the teen was able to get Newsom in the car. Though the investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed by the sheriff’s office.
Upon finding Newsom in the driveway, deputies gave her first aid until emergency services arrived. Once EMS took over Newsom’s medical care, she was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. From there, she was flown to an Atlanta-area hospital, where she died.
Authorities had no additional details as of Monday afternoon.
