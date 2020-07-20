LaGrange woman dies after accidental gunshot to head, cops say

Hayley Newsom was found unresponsive with a wound to the head outside of a Meadowland Trail home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup sheriff’s office.

The initial investigation indicates that Newsom was shot by a 17-year-old who was “waving a handgun around in the living room,” Smith said. “(T)he gun discharged, striking Newsom in the head (and) causing her to immediately fall to the ground.”