Lady Gaga’s bulldogs stolen, dog walker shot in L.A. armed robbery

In a bizarre incident, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two closes canine companions were snatched Wednesday evening, according to police.
The Grammy and Oscar award-winning pop star is offering a reward of $500,000 for the return of her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, a source told the media Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officials say that the dogs were stolen while on a stroll with Gaga’s dog walker, who was shot around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue.
The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs at the time but one escaped.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking the dogs when a four-door sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, Tippett said.
The dog walker tried to fight them off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semiautomatic handgun during the struggle. It’s not yet known if both men were armed.
Sources told NBC News that the pop star “is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her 2 dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward.”
Lady Gaga’s representatives did not immediately have a comment Thursday morning. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.