Lady Gaga’s bulldogs stolen, dog walker shot in L.A. armed robbery

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking the dogs when a four-door sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, Tippett said.

The dog walker tried to fight them off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semiautomatic handgun during the struggle. It’s not yet known if both men were armed.

Sources told NBC News that the pop star “is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her 2 dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward.”

Lady Gaga’s representatives did not immediately have a comment Thursday morning. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.