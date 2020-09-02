Labor Day weekend: End of summer often deadly on Georgia roads, lakes

This year’s summer holiday weekends — Memorial Day and the Fourth of July — have kept police busy on the roads as well. But roadway and waterway tragedies are often preventable with proper planning and adherence to Georgia laws, experts say.

People get their watercrafts ready at the boat launch at Mary Alice Beach Park in Lake Lanier on Sunday, July 5, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

According to the state DNR, 10 people have died so far this year in boating-related incidents and another 52 have drowned. For all of last year, there were 20 boating-related fatalities and 50 drownings in Georgia.

The July Fourth weekend resulted in four deaths on the state’s lakes and rivers: Three people drowned while swimming and a fourth man died after jumping into Lake Lanier from a moving boat, the DNR said. Twenty-nine others were cited for boating under the influence, including nine on Lanier.

DNR game wardens will be out in full force for the holiday weekend, working to keep revelers safe, McKinnon said. Important laws to remember on the water include life jackets for those under 13, staying at least 100 feet away from others, and not operating a boat under the influence, he said.

“We can’t afford to leave someone out there that’s impaired,” McKinnon said.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for impaired and distracted drivers on Georgia roads.

“Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers will be on patrol in full force for the upcoming 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period, focusing their attention on speeders, unrestrained occupants, as well as distracted and impaired drivers,” said Col. Gary Vowell, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We are dealing with unprecedented times within our state where the norm is not normal anymore, but the safety of our residents and visitors will always remain our top priority.”

In 2019, nine people died in crashes on Georgia roads over the Labor Day weekend, according to the State Patrol. Troopers investigated 523 crashes that injured 288 people and arrested 244 for driving under the influence. More than 600 drivers were cited for using their cellphones while behind the wheel, the State Patrol said. Other law enforcement agencies around the state were also busy.

Crashes on Georgia roads killed 13 people over the three-day Fourth of July weekend this year, a 50% drop from 26 killed during that holiday stretch in 2019, when Independence Day fell on a Thursday and people had a longer break, according to the State Patrol. Over this year’s Memorial Day weekend, crashes killed 15 people on Georgia roads, down slightly from the previous year.

Safety should be a priority even for folks not traveling during the Labor Day weekend, says the American Red Cross. Stay hydrated when outside during the hottest part of the day. And remember: Small kiddie pools are still big enough for drownings, the Red Cross warns.

— Staff writer Zachary Hansen contributed to this report.

STAYING SAFE OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Whether traveling on the road or hitting a local lake for boating, experts say take these precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.

1. Plan ahead. Before heading out, make sure any needed vehicle or boat repairs have been made. Have a first-aid kit and any other emergency supplies ready.

2. Obey the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of available time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

3. Do not drive impaired. That’s whether in a car or boat. Designate a sober driver, or call a taxi, ride-sharing service, friend, or family member to help you get home safely.

4. Buckle up. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt and that children are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seats. If on a boat, those under 13 need to wear life preservers.

6. Pay attention. Limit your distractions, and never use electronic devices to text or surf the web while driving. The Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cellphones while driving. Be aware of your surroundings while on waterways.

7. Wear a mask. And practice social distancing while in public places such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and other inside places. Continue these practices on beaches and parks.

Sources: Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and American Red Cross