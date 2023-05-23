Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant

A Korean maker of heat management and climate control systems plans to build a factory near the future Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle plant near Georgia’s coast.
Hanon Systems plans to build a new factor in Bulloch County, where it will employ 160, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Tuesday. The $40 million factory is the latest parts supplier to locate near the future $5.54 billion Hyundai EV plant, the largest economic development project in state history.
“Georgia’s automotive and e-mobility industries continue to grow as we proudly welcome Hanon Systems to Georgia,” Kemp said in the release. “As our state furthers its position as the EV capital of America, new jobs and opportunities like these are coming to hardworking Georgians all over the state and will continue to do so.”
Hyundai broke ground last year on what it calls its Metaplant, a sprawling factory which will produce Hyundai, Kia and Genesis electric vehicles. Hyundai has said its plant will employ 8,100, and several suppliers have since announced plans for new factories adding thousands of additional jobs.
Georgia has positioned itself to be a major player in EVs, also recruiting upstart Rivian, which plans a $5 billion factory about an hour east of Atlanta, where it will employ 7,500.
Kemp’s office said since 2020, the state has recruited more than 40 EV-related projects totaling 28,400 announced jobs and $22.7 billion in anticipated investment.
“Today’s announcement aligns with our strategy to support the industry shift toward electrification while growing our North America footprint,” said Min Sung, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems.
The Biden administration has committed billions in federal resources to growing the EV sector and transitioning away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles. States, including Georgia, have also showered EV makers and their suppliers with generous incentives to woo jobs and investment as the industry makes a rapid shift to electrification.
