Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant

Hanon Systems plans to build a new factor in Bulloch County, where it will employ 160, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Tuesday. The $40 million factory is the latest parts supplier to locate near the future $5.54 billion Hyundai EV plant, the largest economic development project in state history.

“Georgia’s automotive and e-mobility industries continue to grow as we proudly welcome Hanon Systems to Georgia,” Kemp said in the release. “As our state furthers its position as the EV capital of America, new jobs and opportunities like these are coming to hardworking Georgians all over the state and will continue to do so.”