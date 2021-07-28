Kentucky drive-by shooting suspect found in Henry County residence

A man involved in a drive-by shooting in Kentucky was found in a Henry County residence Wednesday after escaping the city’s department of corrections in early July, authorities said.
Terrell Gray is believed to have been involved in a “targeted drive-by shooting” on a Louisville road July 8 and used a rifle to shoot at another vehicle, Henry County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shianne Jones said.
Those rounds that came from Gray’s vehicle struck an undercover patrol vehicle, Jones said.
Louisville police were able to locate Gray, but he soon fled and led police on a high-speed chase, she said. He was arrested that same day on multiple charges, and the weapons believed to be used during the shooting were retrieved, Jones confirmed.
But Gray escaped the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections a day after being incarcerated, Jones said.
It was not until Tuesday that Louisville police were able to conclude that Gray had fled to Henry County, Jones confirmed. A Henry County SWAT team and the Georgia State Patrol were called to help locate him.
They conducted a search at the residence and took Gray into custody Wednesday. While he was familiar with those at the residence, Jones said they are not facing any charges.
Gray is charged with a slew of offenses, including fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and reckless driving.
He does not face any charges in Henry County and will be extradited to Kentucky, Jones said.