Kentucky drive-by shooting suspect found in Henry County residence

It was not until Tuesday that Louisville police were able to conclude that Gray had fled to Henry County, Jones confirmed. A Henry County SWAT team and the Georgia State Patrol were called to help locate him.

They conducted a search at the residence and took Gray into custody Wednesday. While he was familiar with those at the residence, Jones said they are not facing any charges.

Gray is charged with a slew of offenses, including fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and reckless driving.

He does not face any charges in Henry County and will be extradited to Kentucky, Jones said.