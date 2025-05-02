error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump's first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

From racetracks to runways: Black brand highlights Kentucky Derby's forgotten history

The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Creators and influencers brought a little slice of the Derby down to Atlanta with a "Spirited Soirée,” a celebration of Black jockeys and the influence of Black culture on the famous horse race. From 1875 to 1903, Black jockeys dominated thoroughbred racing, winning over half of the very first 28 Kentucky Derbys. The celebration, created by Black Menswear, was more than a chance to show off Black excellence with style... it was an opportunity to champion and reclaim a forgotten narrative of Black contributions to an iconic American pastime.

AJC |17 minutes ago

Laid-off CDC workers put pressure on Democrats to take action

A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

What comes next? How Project 2025 could continue to define Trump's agenda

Trump’s executive orders are mirroring the Project 2025 policies. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | C-SPAN | ABC News | Project 2025 Tracker | Heritage Foundation

Will the next pope follow the progressive path of Francis?

Credits: NBC|Arirang|ABC|CNN|TNY|Al Jazeera|Rappler|CBS|Bloomberg|LSNTV|AP|Getty|CBC|The Indp.|Times of Israel|BBC|NYT|Vatican|PBC|ATJR|USA House Reps|EWTN

Returning a once bustling Black business community to its former glory

Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Pittsburgh Yards | The Annie E. Casey Foundation | @pinkpothosatl; @jayidacheteaspot / Instagram | Atlanta BeltLine

