News

From racetracks to runways: Black brand highlights Kentucky Derby's forgotten history

The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Creators and influencers brought a little slice of the Derby down to Atlanta with a "Spirited Soirée,” a celebration of Black jockeys and the influence of Black culture on the famous horse race. From 1875 to 1903, Black jockeys dominated thoroughbred racing, winning over half of the very first 28 Kentucky Derbys. The celebration, created by Black Menswear, was more than a chance to show off Black excellence with style... it was an opportunity to champion and reclaim a forgotten narrative of Black contributions to an iconic American pastime.

1:28