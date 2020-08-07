Kennesaw man says he was victim of a hate crime

A police report said Gunby’s mother saw him run past a window at his father’s house. When he wouldn’t answer his phone, his parents went looking for him.

When police arrived, Gunby was on his back, lying in a pool of blood from a head wound. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and released the following day.

“They bloodied my face, broke my nose, broke my tooth,” Gunby said. “It’s scary to walk around anywhere in these times.”

Gunby’s father, Keith Gunby, choked up recalling the scene.

“Every time I see that picture of him laying on the ground, it really upsets me,” he said. “They left my son in the road for dead. It was a dark spot. A car could have run over him.”

Kameron Gunby said he did not recognize the men. “They weren’t young guys,” he said. He said two of them appeared to be in their 30s, while the third was older, perhaps in his 50s or 60s.

“It was really dark. It was hard for me to get a good description of them,” he said. He described the older man as stockier than the younger men, with glasses and graying hair and wearing a baseball cap. He said he thought the truck was a work truck with a ladder on the side.

He does not know why he was attacked or why the men chose his neighborhood.

“It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s got a lot of old folks,” he said. “Black people live here, but I wouldn’t have a clue why they would come here.”

Kennesaw Police Department spokesman Ofc. Scott Luther said police have no suspects. The initial police report said an officer checked the security camera of a nearby resident for the 10 minutes prior to the 911 call, but the footage did not show any traffic during that time. Luther said Thursday the investigation is ongoing and a detective was canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of locating a witness or more security footage.

Luther said the crime is not currently classified as a hate crime, but that could change. “We’ll pursue the right charges,” he said.

Keith Gunby is suspicious that the local police will do a thorough job and said he had already visited the department to demand answers. “I’m trying to let the police do their job (but) I can’t be calm like they were,” he said.

Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a hate-crime measure into law, ending Georgia’s ignominious distinction of being one of the few states without such a law. The new law provides greater criminal penalties for those who commit crimes against victims because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, sex, national origin, religion, or physical or mental disability.

The long-debated measure passed the General Assembly after a video surfaced showing the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man in Glynn County. Three white men are charged with Arbery’s slaying.