Kennesaw man charged with murder after shooting at Roswell sports bar

A Cobb County man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting at Roswell sports bar Friday night, police said.
Hassan Golden, 37, of Norcross, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after officers were called for a shooting at Hooligans Tavern in the 8000 block of Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell police spokesman Detective Sean Thompson said in a news release. Golden was given medical aid by first responders and taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but he later died, Thompson said.
Roswell police, along with Johns Creek police, were able to get a description of the shooting suspect at the sports bar.
James Densmore, 30, of Kennesaw, was captured nearby after fleeing from the scene, Thompson said. Investigators believe the shooting was not random and may have been drug-related.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160 and ask to speak with a detective. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
